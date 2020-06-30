All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

6243 Nita Ave

6243 Nita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6243 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available Now

MOVE IN READY! Completely Remodeled!

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri level townhome in Warner Center.
-freshly painted
-all stainless appliances
- smart thermostat
-attached 2 car garage
- hardwood floors throughout
-chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances
-large patio with room for table and bbq
-fireplace
-washer & dryer in unit
-pool and spa
- Large master bedroom with lots of closet space
-Walking distance to the village, gym, restaurants, shopping, movies.

1 years lease min. Water included.

CALL/ TEXT Mike 818-424-1261

MORE PICS AVAILABLE

(RLNE5517831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 Nita Ave have any available units?
6243 Nita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6243 Nita Ave have?
Some of 6243 Nita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 Nita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6243 Nita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 Nita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 Nita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6243 Nita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6243 Nita Ave offers parking.
Does 6243 Nita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6243 Nita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 Nita Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6243 Nita Ave has a pool.
Does 6243 Nita Ave have accessible units?
No, 6243 Nita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 Nita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6243 Nita Ave has units with dishwashers.

