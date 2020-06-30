6243 Nita Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Available Now



MOVE IN READY! Completely Remodeled!



Remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath tri level townhome in Warner Center.

-freshly painted

-all stainless appliances

- smart thermostat

-attached 2 car garage

- hardwood floors throughout

-chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances

-large patio with room for table and bbq

-fireplace

-washer & dryer in unit

-pool and spa

- Large master bedroom with lots of closet space

-Walking distance to the village, gym, restaurants, shopping, movies.



1 years lease min. Water included.



CALL/ TEXT Mike 818-424-1261



MORE PICS AVAILABLE



(RLNE5517831)