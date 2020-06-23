All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
624 West AVENUE 46
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:39 AM

624 West AVENUE 46

624 West Avenue 46 · No Longer Available
Location

624 West Avenue 46, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Picture-perfect Mt. Washington. A gentle stone staircase with succulents & jasmine leads the way to this special home. A bright living room adjoins a front sunroom/dining room/office with breathtaking city views, efficient & well-placed kitchen keeps you close to everything. Bedroom opens to a shaded patio perfect for outdoor dinner parties, updated bath along with a separate laundry room completes this hillside gem. The adventure begins as you venture onto the vast 6,000+ sq./ft lot with space for a fantasy urban farm complete with chicken coop (chickens not included). A poured-concrete patio with modern storage shed fits all your passions and is the perfect setting for city stargazing. 2-car garage provides plenty of space for parking or the ultimate workshop. Moments from picturesque vistas & trails, the Metro Gold Line & the exciting rebirth of the York & Figueroa corridors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 West AVENUE 46 have any available units?
624 West AVENUE 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 West AVENUE 46 have?
Some of 624 West AVENUE 46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 West AVENUE 46 currently offering any rent specials?
624 West AVENUE 46 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 West AVENUE 46 pet-friendly?
No, 624 West AVENUE 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 624 West AVENUE 46 offer parking?
Yes, 624 West AVENUE 46 does offer parking.
Does 624 West AVENUE 46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 West AVENUE 46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 West AVENUE 46 have a pool?
No, 624 West AVENUE 46 does not have a pool.
Does 624 West AVENUE 46 have accessible units?
No, 624 West AVENUE 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 West AVENUE 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 West AVENUE 46 has units with dishwashers.
