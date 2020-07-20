624 VICTORIA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Quintessential Venice Compound! - This 3bd and 3ba home, has wonderful natural light with skylights & wood beams, The living & dining room opens up to an expansive outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining with an amazing outdoor dining area. Each bedroom is large and has French doors leading to patios and or balconies. The moment you walk through the front gate, you will experience a Zen feel like no other in this private compound. Available furnished or unfurnished. Close to the beach and just a short walk to Abbot Kinney, Erewhon, farmer's market, and everything Venice has to offer!