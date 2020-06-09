623 S Virgil

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Located in the heart of Porter Ranch is a rare spot where you will find a tranquil and cohesive community. This spacious home has been upgraded with new floors, kitchen, bathrooms and includes Wi-Fi internet. The back yard is perfect for outdoor meals, swimming, or lying out. The home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, hospitals (Kaiser Panorama City/Woodland Hills, Providence Tarzana, Valley Presbyterian, Northridge Hospital Medical Center), Cal State Northridge (CSUN), & much more!



The spacious home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a spacious living and family room, a gourmet kitchen, refreshing pool and lush green back yard. The ~2,100 square feet house is located on a 11,300 square feet lot.



In addition to the sleeping arrangements provided in the listing, the couches in the living and family room would also be suitable for guests to sleep on. There is a washer and dryer located inside the home. There is a driveway to park up to 2 cars (tandem), and there is plenty of street parking.