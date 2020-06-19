All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive

6228 E Mount Angelus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6228 E Mount Angelus Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! 3bd/2ba Spanish bungalow located in LA's hippest neighborhood, Highland Park. Perched on one of the most historic & sought after hillsides on the east side, Mount Angelus, this home offers fantastic walkability. Whether it's climbing one of the many sets of stairs within Mount Angelus, or a 10 min walk to the action on Figueroa like Kitchen Mouse & Cafe Birdie, the location is a dream. Hop in your car and you are a just 4 minute drive from York and its newly installed restaurants & shops. This bright split-level home greets you with an open floor plan that leads to a perfect little porch to sip your morning coffee while enjoying the view. Features include central heat & air, a one car garage, and updated appliances. Upstairs you will find one bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry, and ample storage. The bottom floor opens out to a fully fenced backyard and patio area. Perfect for entertaining on a warm LA night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have any available units?
6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have?
Some of 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive does offer parking.
Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have a pool?
No, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
