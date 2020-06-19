6228 MOUNT ANGELUS Drive

Amenities

Available now! 3bd/2ba Spanish bungalow located in LA's hippest neighborhood, Highland Park. Perched on one of the most historic & sought after hillsides on the east side, Mount Angelus, this home offers fantastic walkability. Whether it's climbing one of the many sets of stairs within Mount Angelus, or a 10 min walk to the action on Figueroa like Kitchen Mouse & Cafe Birdie, the location is a dream. Hop in your car and you are a just 4 minute drive from York and its newly installed restaurants & shops. This bright split-level home greets you with an open floor plan that leads to a perfect little porch to sip your morning coffee while enjoying the view. Features include central heat & air, a one car garage, and updated appliances. Upstairs you will find one bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry, and ample storage. The bottom floor opens out to a fully fenced backyard and patio area. Perfect for entertaining on a warm LA night.