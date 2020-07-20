All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

6224 ORANGE Street

6224 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind, completely remodeled, spacious, bright lower floor of a duplex. Renovated using the highest quality materials. New bathroom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, handmade wood cabinets, polished concrete countertops & original antique hardware. Beautiful reclaimed tile floors, a master suite with a large master bathroom, glass showers & large walk-in closets. Original stained glass windows, brick fireplace & moldings also add to the charm. Upgraded electrical systems, plus new LED lighting, solar panel roof system, subpanel, 200 amp service, copper plumbing system, HVAC unit, water heater, water filtration system and drip irrigation system. Chimney was just re-built in 2018 as well. EV charging station in the garage, plus a new custom built security gate system. Front patio that is perfect for outdoor dining. A short walk to The Farmers Market, The Grove, Whole Foods, Joan's on Third, Toast, Magnolia, LACMA & all of the trendy shops & eateries on Third Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 ORANGE Street have any available units?
6224 ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 ORANGE Street have?
Some of 6224 ORANGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6224 ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6224 ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6224 ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6224 ORANGE Street offers parking.
Does 6224 ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 ORANGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 6224 ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6224 ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 6224 ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6224 ORANGE Street has units with dishwashers.
