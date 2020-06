Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Cute as a button and in the heart of everything Los Angeles has to offer! Why buy when you can rent? Furnished or unfurnished. You decide. Bring your clothes and move right in. Stroll to most amenities. Hot tub in backyard. Unbelievable opportunity in this zip code. Applicants should have strong credit. Tim Hyde at Compass can be reached at 424-835-0727.