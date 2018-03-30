All apartments in Los Angeles
6220 La Mirada Avenue

6220 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6220 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Modern studio apartment in a completely remodeled building.

Controlled entry, very secured building with cameras and security guard at night.

Hardwood floors, new paint, new kitchen appliances and fridge. Comes with a TV as well and free internet. Laundry in the building, there is a nice patio at the back of the building where you can hang out and relax.

Water is included in the rent. Parking is not included but can be added. Plenty of street parking otherwise.

Completely furnished with - Bed- Linens - Couch - Coffee Table- Kitchen Table & Chairs- Fridge.

Close to everything, Walgreens, Trader Joes, banks, bus lines, a block from Sunset boulevard and 2 blocks from the famous Hollywood Blvd and shopping. Restaurants and movie theater around.

Monthly Rent- $2,250
Deposit- $500

Furnished
Air Conditioning
Cable TV Ready
Cats Allowed
Freezer
Heating: Other
High-speed Internet
Laundry: Shared
Microwave Oven
Range/ Oven
Patio
Refrigerator
Secured entry
Security: Controlled Access
Security: Gated Entry
Small Dogs Allowed
Water included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
6220 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have?
Some of 6220 La Mirada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6220 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 La Mirada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6220 La Mirada Avenue offers parking.
Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 La Mirada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 6220 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6220 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 La Mirada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

