6220 La Mirada Avenue

Amenities
Modern studio apartment in a completely remodeled building.
Controlled entry, very secured building with cameras and security guard at night.
Hardwood floors, new paint, new kitchen appliances and fridge. Comes with a TV as well and free internet. Laundry in the building, there is a nice patio at the back of the building where you can hang out and relax.
Water is included in the rent. Parking is not included but can be added. Plenty of street parking otherwise.
Completely furnished with - Bed- Linens - Couch - Coffee Table- Kitchen Table & Chairs- Fridge.
Close to everything, Walgreens, Trader Joes, banks, bus lines, a block from Sunset boulevard and 2 blocks from the famous Hollywood Blvd and shopping. Restaurants and movie theater around.
Monthly Rent- $2,250
Deposit- $500
Furnished
Air Conditioning
Cable TV Ready
Cats Allowed
Freezer
Heating: Other
High-speed Internet
Laundry: Shared
Microwave Oven
Range/ Oven
Patio
Refrigerator
Secured entry
Security: Controlled Access
Security: Gated Entry
Small Dogs Allowed
Water included in rent