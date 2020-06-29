622 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms. Unique finishes found only in this creative modern compliment a luxurious open living space and large bedrooms allowing all occupants to feel like they are living in luxury. Sexy industrial aesthetics set this home apart from its competition, with massive Fleetwood pocket doors that allow for indoor/outdoor living at it's finest. Take a dip in the zero-edge pool and spa, while enjoying the serenity and privacy that such a large lot provides from neighbors. Gourmet chef's dream kitchen with Thermador appliances provide an ample space for the grandest meals. Wood accents provide a warm homey setting that many moderns of this size fail to provide. Fully equipped with a smart home system that remotely controls all aspects of the home. This home is in a very peaceful neighborhood perfect for any family, just walking distance to some of the worlds most sought after shops and dining.