Los Angeles, CA
622 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

622 South SYCAMORE Avenue

622 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms. Unique finishes found only in this creative modern compliment a luxurious open living space and large bedrooms allowing all occupants to feel like they are living in luxury. Sexy industrial aesthetics set this home apart from its competition, with massive Fleetwood pocket doors that allow for indoor/outdoor living at it's finest. Take a dip in the zero-edge pool and spa, while enjoying the serenity and privacy that such a large lot provides from neighbors. Gourmet chef's dream kitchen with Thermador appliances provide an ample space for the grandest meals. Wood accents provide a warm homey setting that many moderns of this size fail to provide. Fully equipped with a smart home system that remotely controls all aspects of the home. This home is in a very peaceful neighborhood perfect for any family, just walking distance to some of the worlds most sought after shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
622 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue has a pool.
Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
