All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
622 North EDINBURGH Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

622 North EDINBURGH Avenue

622 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

622 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PRIME Beverly Grove, barely lived in newer home with 5 bedrooms + 5~ baths. Grand 2 story entry, open floorplan, stacking Fleetwood doors and expansive glass walls fill home with natural light. Designer finishes include concrete style flooring, reclaimed wood & industrial lighting. Gourmet kitchen has Thermador appliances built-in coffee station and large island. Custom cabinetry and walk in pantry offer storage for cooking and entertaining. Kitchen opens to great room with fireplace and flat screen tv. Private gated exterior features an infinity-edge pool with spa and two additional patio areas including fire-pit with lounge area. Master suite has sitting area with fireplace and private patio w stunning hillside views, walk-in shower and freestanding tub, custom cabinetry and separate commode. Two of the upstairs bedrooms offer private patio balconies. 96 walkability score, this magnificent home is close to the hottest restaurants, shops and the Sunday Farmer & Flea markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have any available units?
622 North EDINBURGH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have?
Some of 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers parking.
Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue has a pool.
Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 North EDINBURGH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College