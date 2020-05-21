622 North EDINBURGH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

PRIME Beverly Grove, barely lived in newer home with 5 bedrooms + 5~ baths. Grand 2 story entry, open floorplan, stacking Fleetwood doors and expansive glass walls fill home with natural light. Designer finishes include concrete style flooring, reclaimed wood & industrial lighting. Gourmet kitchen has Thermador appliances built-in coffee station and large island. Custom cabinetry and walk in pantry offer storage for cooking and entertaining. Kitchen opens to great room with fireplace and flat screen tv. Private gated exterior features an infinity-edge pool with spa and two additional patio areas including fire-pit with lounge area. Master suite has sitting area with fireplace and private patio w stunning hillside views, walk-in shower and freestanding tub, custom cabinetry and separate commode. Two of the upstairs bedrooms offer private patio balconies. 96 walkability score, this magnificent home is close to the hottest restaurants, shops and the Sunday Farmer & Flea markets.