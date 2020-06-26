6215 Goodland Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Located in the highly desirable area of Valley Glen in North Hollywood. This home features an additional living room, new Roof, covered Patio, pool, extra room attached to master Bedroom, 2 Car Garage and Plenty of street parking, front yard/front Porch and plenty of space for storage. This home has been recently remodeled with an updated kitchen with Granite countertops, high quality cabinets, a separate laundry room, hardwood floors and recess lighting! Tenant Pays $60 for Pool Maintenance CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Tenant Pays $60/month for Pool Maintenance.