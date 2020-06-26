All apartments in Los Angeles
6215 Goodland Place
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

6215 Goodland Place

6215 Goodland Place · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Goodland Place, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in the highly desirable area of Valley Glen in North Hollywood. This home features an additional living room, new Roof, covered Patio, pool, extra room attached to master Bedroom, 2 Car Garage and Plenty of street parking, front yard/front Porch and plenty of space for storage. This home has been recently remodeled with an updated kitchen with Granite countertops, high quality cabinets, a separate laundry room, hardwood floors and recess lighting! Tenant Pays $60 for Pool Maintenance CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Tenant Pays $60/month for Pool Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Goodland Place have any available units?
6215 Goodland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Goodland Place have?
Some of 6215 Goodland Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Goodland Place currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Goodland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Goodland Place pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Goodland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6215 Goodland Place offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Goodland Place offers parking.
Does 6215 Goodland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Goodland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Goodland Place have a pool?
Yes, 6215 Goodland Place has a pool.
Does 6215 Goodland Place have accessible units?
No, 6215 Goodland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Goodland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Goodland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
