Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6215 ALLOTT Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

6215 ALLOTT Avenue

6215 Allott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Allott Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled on a quiet, tree lined cul-de-sac, this gated Ranch home sits on a huge 14,637 sq. ft (per assr) park-like lot. Boasting 3 beds, 2 full baths, large separate family room and a formal dining room. Entry foyer leads to living room with wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen features a 5 burner gas range, built-in gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and banquette seating that overlooks the sparkling pool and lush private yard. There is a large laundry/utility room with tons of storage. Washer & Dryer are also included. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with lovely marble vanities. Family room and dining room have French doors that open to the backyard. The front yard is lushly landscaped with privacy hedge & lemon fruit trees. The backyard is incredible with a large sparkling pool and tree shaded patio. Gated driveway & double detached garage. *Pool Maintenance & Gardener included in rent* Interior of the house has been repainted and flooring in bedrooms have been changed to laminate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have any available units?
6215 ALLOTT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have?
Some of 6215 ALLOTT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 ALLOTT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6215 ALLOTT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 ALLOTT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue offers parking.
Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue has a pool.
Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 ALLOTT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 ALLOTT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
