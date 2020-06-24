6215 ALLOTT Avenue

Amenities

Nestled on a quiet, tree lined cul-de-sac, this gated Ranch home sits on a huge 14,637 sq. ft (per assr) park-like lot. Boasting 3 beds, 2 full baths, large separate family room and a formal dining room. Entry foyer leads to living room with wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen features a 5 burner gas range, built-in gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and banquette seating that overlooks the sparkling pool and lush private yard. There is a large laundry/utility room with tons of storage. Washer & Dryer are also included. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with lovely marble vanities. Family room and dining room have French doors that open to the backyard. The front yard is lushly landscaped with privacy hedge & lemon fruit trees. The backyard is incredible with a large sparkling pool and tree shaded patio. Gated driveway & double detached garage. *Pool Maintenance & Gardener included in rent* Interior of the house has been repainted and flooring in bedrooms have been changed to laminate