Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

6207 Melba Ave.

6207 Melba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Melba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4+3.5 pool home w/flexible floorplan on extra large, cul-de-sac lot! (6207 Melba) - Available for lease at the end of a cul-de-sac, close to schools + shopping. Single-story Woodland Hills home with flexible floorplan! Amenities include: 4BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/over 2250 SQF; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen features new appliances (stove, oven + dishwasher included); family room with fireplace; wood-beam, vaulted ceilings; master bedroom w/sitting room, private bath + kitchen; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; separate laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; located on a cul-de-sac lot, this property offers HUGE backyard w/screened in, covered patio + sprinkler system; pool w/brand new automatic pool cover; gardener + pool service provided; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5051506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Melba Ave. have any available units?
6207 Melba Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Melba Ave. have?
Some of 6207 Melba Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Melba Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Melba Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Melba Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 Melba Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6207 Melba Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Melba Ave. offers parking.
Does 6207 Melba Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Melba Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Melba Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Melba Ave. has a pool.
Does 6207 Melba Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6207 Melba Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Melba Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Melba Ave. has units with dishwashers.
