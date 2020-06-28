6207 Melba Ave.

Amenities

4+3.5 pool home w/flexible floorplan on extra large, cul-de-sac lot! (6207 Melba) - Available for lease at the end of a cul-de-sac, close to schools + shopping. Single-story Woodland Hills home with flexible floorplan! Amenities include: 4BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/over 2250 SQF; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen features new appliances (stove, oven + dishwasher included); family room with fireplace; wood-beam, vaulted ceilings; master bedroom w/sitting room, private bath + kitchen; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; separate laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; located on a cul-de-sac lot, this property offers HUGE backyard w/screened in, covered patio + sprinkler system; pool w/brand new automatic pool cover; gardener + pool service provided; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



