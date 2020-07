Amenities

Very Nice House With Views Of The City & Mountains - Please do not disturb current tenant.

Available 7/10



Very Nice House With Views Of The City & Mountains. This home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Loads Of Charm & Privacy. This Is Perfect For Anyone Looking For Peace & Tranquility. You Can watch The Stars At Night From The Private Deck. Great hardwood Floors & Recently Upgraded Bathroom With Marble & Brass. New Central A/C. Copper Plumbing. Automatic Sprinklers. This home comes with a washer, dryer and dishwasher.



For more information please contact our office at 818-629-1779 or Monique at 818-749-0419.



A small pet will be considered with additional deposit. The link for the pet application is https://sigpm.petscreening.com/



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your



