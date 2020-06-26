6202 Nita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Multi-level 2 Bed, 2 Bath townhome with community Pool! - 2 bed, 2 bath, tri-level town house in desirable Villa Barcelona. Living room with high ceilings and cozy fireplace. Formal dining room, wet bar, light bright kitchen with eating area. Mid level bedroom and 3/4 bath. Huge upstairs master suite with 2 walk-in closets, coat closet and linen closet! Spacious full bath with exterior vanity. Private secluded patio area. 2 car, direct access attached garage. Close to Topanga Plaza with its many shops and restaurants, and freeway close. Super well maintained development with lush landscaping, lovely community pool/spa! Pets that do now require yard will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available Now.



