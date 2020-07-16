All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6201 Cartwright Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6201 Cartwright Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:24 AM

6201 Cartwright Avenue

6201 Cartwright Avenue · (818) 266-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6201 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this updated home on one of the nicest tree lined streets in the neighborhood. Property has a electric fence, a private front and backyard, updated cooks kitchen, new wood flooring, new shutters, newly painted inside, dual pane windows, low maintenance front and backyard, Window coverings, updated bathrooms Central A/C and heat, Indoor Laundry and much much more. Property is Burbank Adjacent and close to the World Famous NOHO District. Home is minutes away from major freeways and also most studios. This property is a winner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have any available units?
6201 Cartwright Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6201 Cartwright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Cartwright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Cartwright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue offer parking?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have a pool?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Cartwright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Cartwright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6201 Cartwright Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6201 Cartwright Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity