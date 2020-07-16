6201 Cartwright Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this updated home on one of the nicest tree lined streets in the neighborhood. Property has a electric fence, a private front and backyard, updated cooks kitchen, new wood flooring, new shutters, newly painted inside, dual pane windows, low maintenance front and backyard, Window coverings, updated bathrooms Central A/C and heat, Indoor Laundry and much much more. Property is Burbank Adjacent and close to the World Famous NOHO District. Home is minutes away from major freeways and also most studios. This property is a winner!