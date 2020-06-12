All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6200 Peterson Ave,

6200 Peterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Peterson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Pool - Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Prestigious Woodland Hills New laminate floors all over, smooth vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, decorator wall sconce & French doors to peaceful back yard * Kitchen has Granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, Magic chef oven, Frigidaire Range Stainless steel sink, full bath has New porcelain tile, New ceramic tile shower, New tub, New pedestal sink, New toilet, & New vanity lights * 1/2 bath has New porcelain tile, New Pedestal sink, New toilet, & New vanity lights * 4th bedroom can be used as master or as separate guest room--also perfect for a family relative to live with you * Master bedroom/guest bathroom is gorgeous with rich New wood look ceramic tile floors, New porcelain shower, New pedestal sink & New gorgeous clear glass shower enclosure * Separate Large Laundry room * Smooth ceilings throughout * central air & Heat *-El Camino Schools!! * *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Peterson Ave, have any available units?
6200 Peterson Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 Peterson Ave, have?
Some of 6200 Peterson Ave,'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Peterson Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Peterson Ave, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Peterson Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 Peterson Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 6200 Peterson Ave, offer parking?
No, 6200 Peterson Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 6200 Peterson Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Peterson Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Peterson Ave, have a pool?
Yes, 6200 Peterson Ave, has a pool.
Does 6200 Peterson Ave, have accessible units?
No, 6200 Peterson Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Peterson Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Peterson Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
