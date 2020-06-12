6200 Peterson Ave,

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Pool - Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Prestigious Woodland Hills New laminate floors all over, smooth vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, decorator wall sconce & French doors to peaceful back yard * Kitchen has Granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, Magic chef oven, Frigidaire Range Stainless steel sink, full bath has New porcelain tile, New ceramic tile shower, New tub, New pedestal sink, New toilet, & New vanity lights * 1/2 bath has New porcelain tile, New Pedestal sink, New toilet, & New vanity lights * 4th bedroom can be used as master or as separate guest room--also perfect for a family relative to live with you * Master bedroom/guest bathroom is gorgeous with rich New wood look ceramic tile floors, New porcelain shower, New pedestal sink & New gorgeous clear glass shower enclosure * Separate Large Laundry room * Smooth ceilings throughout * central air & Heat *-El Camino Schools!! * *



(RLNE3594058)