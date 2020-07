Amenities

Two Story book cottages in prime Venice Area.. Walking distance to Erewhon, Salt and Straw, coffee shops, eclectic shops... 10 minute walk to the beach... Everything at your finger tips... Charm galore on this colorful cottages. Use one as your music/ paint/ sculpt/ work studio and the other as your cozy habitat... Host a bbq on your private patio. Storage space available, private and well kept. Available immediately... Showing by appointment only.