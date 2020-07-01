6176 South Mount Angelus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Modern 3 + 2 with Incredible Views!!! (Highland Park) - Please Text Ilana at 215-833-5015 to schedule a tour! :)



Hip, stylish 70s post and beam modern overlooking the City of Angels!! Gated entry offers privacy to this open and light retreat. Beautifully designed rooms open to outdoor spaces which offer panoramic views of the city and a tropical backyard sanctuary. Lots of clerestory windows, folding and sliding doors create the ultimate indoor / outdoor flow synonymous with the architectural style. This newly finished two story space is located just a few blocks from the Gold Line and minutes from South Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake! This oasis is bound to be your dream home!



-Brand new finishes



-Washer/Dryer in unit



-Dishwasher



-Stainless steel appliances



-1 parking spot included



-Gorgeous light throughout



-Lush backyard garden



-Available for move in 12/1/19



