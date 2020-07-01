All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

6176 South Mount Angelus Drive

6176 Mount Angelus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6176 Mount Angelus Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Modern 3 + 2 with Incredible Views!!! (Highland Park) - Please Text Ilana at 215-833-5015 to schedule a tour! :)

Hip, stylish 70s post and beam modern overlooking the City of Angels!! Gated entry offers privacy to this open and light retreat. Beautifully designed rooms open to outdoor spaces which offer panoramic views of the city and a tropical backyard sanctuary. Lots of clerestory windows, folding and sliding doors create the ultimate indoor / outdoor flow synonymous with the architectural style. This newly finished two story space is located just a few blocks from the Gold Line and minutes from South Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles and Silver Lake! This oasis is bound to be your dream home!

-Brand new finishes

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Dishwasher

-Stainless steel appliances

-1 parking spot included

-Gorgeous light throughout

-Lush backyard garden

-Available for move in 12/1/19

(RLNE5244653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have any available units?
6176 South Mount Angelus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have?
Some of 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6176 South Mount Angelus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive offers parking.
Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have a pool?
No, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have accessible units?
No, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6176 South Mount Angelus Drive has units with dishwashers.

