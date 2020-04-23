6166 GLEN HOLLY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

In the heart of Beachwood Canyon nestled in the hills is a most charming 19th century styled French Carriage House surrounded by lush landscaping. One bedroom and artist's loft can be used either for guests or a den. 16 foot high beamed ceilings, French doors leading onto patio and garden and pond. Antique white washed wooden floors, dressing room with large closet and built in Armoire. Writer's nook opens to a roof top garden with great views of the canyon to glen. Walled and gated. One off street parking space located on a private tree lined street 2 blocks from the village and close to markets, restaurants, and the Franklin Strip. Very European. Partially furnished. Unbelievably quaint. Don't miss this charming home!!