Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6166 GLEN HOLLY Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

6166 GLEN HOLLY Street

6166 Glen Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

6166 Glen Holly Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Beachwood Canyon nestled in the hills is a most charming 19th century styled French Carriage House surrounded by lush landscaping. One bedroom and artist's loft can be used either for guests or a den. 16 foot high beamed ceilings, French doors leading onto patio and garden and pond. Antique white washed wooden floors, dressing room with large closet and built in Armoire. Writer's nook opens to a roof top garden with great views of the canyon to glen. Walled and gated. One off street parking space located on a private tree lined street 2 blocks from the village and close to markets, restaurants, and the Franklin Strip. Very European. Partially furnished. Unbelievably quaint. Don't miss this charming home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have any available units?
6166 GLEN HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have?
Some of 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
6166 GLEN HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have a pool?
No, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6166 GLEN HOLLY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
