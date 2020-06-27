6151 Corbin Ave

Amenities
$1800 - Large 1 Bed/ 1 Bath GuestHouse - GUESTHOUSE SPACIOUS COZY PRIVATE (Tarzana)
Utilities: $200 Flat
***** Includes utilities, water , hot water, trash, gas ,electricity ,Cable and Internet ( this is worth at least $500 a month)******
This is a beautiful Spacious and Cozy, modern with lots of space and walk in closet. Beautiful recess lighting.
Private entrance and plenty of parking in the area,Close to shopping area, really good schools and pierce college, 5 minute from Freeway. Must see. Quite neighborhood and neighbors.
Carpet & Granit Flooring
quiet neighborhood
refrigerator
stove with oven
Heating & air conditioner
Small dogs are OK - wooof
1BR / 1Ba available February 1st
Text Preferred
Nick @ 818 652-0832
Omid @ 310 800-5848