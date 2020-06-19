All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

6150 Aldama St

6150 Aldama Street · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722

Two-story townhouse style unit.

Energy/water efficient design
In-suite washer/dryer
Full amenities
Instant hot water heater
Low flow toilets
Private yards (some units)
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Cats Allowed
Small Dogs Allowed
Large Dogs Allowed
Cable Ready
Fenced Yard
Garage
Dishwasher
Dryer
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Oven
Refrigerator
Washer
Carpet
Laminate
Tile

Occupancy Limit:
4 People
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276722
Property Id 276722

(RLNE5775083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

