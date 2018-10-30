All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

615 N La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

615 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stand alone, two story house in Silver Lake walking distance to several shops and the heart of Silver Lake. This home has its own private street and entrance with plenty of parking, including a one car garage for your car, bikes, art work or storage. The kitchen is completely remodeled with new appliances, wine cooler, and wet bar! The top floor is perfect for entertaining with a large living/dining area, kitchen and half bath that opens onto your own private back yard. The bottom floor is two bedrooms and a full bath with a large laundry room and attached garage. There is also a carport area with electrical outlet and drive way for visitors to park. Pets are welcome! Just a few steps to Maury's Bagels and Coffee, Psychic Wines, and The Harbor Salon and just down the street from the middle of Silver Lake (Benton and Sunset) which is full of shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have any available units?
615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have?
Some of 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place currently offering any rent specials?
615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place is pet friendly.
Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offer parking?
Yes, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place offers parking.
Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have a pool?
No, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have a pool.
Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have accessible units?
No, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College