615 North LA FAYETTE PARK Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Stand alone, two story house in Silver Lake walking distance to several shops and the heart of Silver Lake. This home has its own private street and entrance with plenty of parking, including a one car garage for your car, bikes, art work or storage. The kitchen is completely remodeled with new appliances, wine cooler, and wet bar! The top floor is perfect for entertaining with a large living/dining area, kitchen and half bath that opens onto your own private back yard. The bottom floor is two bedrooms and a full bath with a large laundry room and attached garage. There is also a carport area with electrical outlet and drive way for visitors to park. Pets are welcome! Just a few steps to Maury's Bagels and Coffee, Psychic Wines, and The Harbor Salon and just down the street from the middle of Silver Lake (Benton and Sunset) which is full of shops and restaurants.