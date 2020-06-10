All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

6143 W 6th Street

6143 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6143 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Light and bright Spanish-style upper level floor of duplex in fabulous Beverly Grove. Over 2000 square feet with 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The massive living room offers a wood-burning fireplace, barrel ceiling and large windows. There is a separate formal dining room with a large balcony for dining al fresco. The oversized kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and plenty of cabinet & counter top space. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. There are hardwood floors, wall sconces, recessed lighting, & an abundance of charm throughout. Adjacent to LACMA, Farmers Market, The Grove, Third Street restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6143 W 6th Street have any available units?
6143 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6143 W 6th Street have?
Some of 6143 W 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6143 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6143 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6143 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6143 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6143 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 6143 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6143 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6143 W 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6143 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 6143 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6143 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 6143 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6143 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6143 W 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

