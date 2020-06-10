6143 W 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Light and bright Spanish-style upper level floor of duplex in fabulous Beverly Grove. Over 2000 square feet with 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The massive living room offers a wood-burning fireplace, barrel ceiling and large windows. There is a separate formal dining room with a large balcony for dining al fresco. The oversized kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and plenty of cabinet & counter top space. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. There are hardwood floors, wall sconces, recessed lighting, & an abundance of charm throughout. Adjacent to LACMA, Farmers Market, The Grove, Third Street restaurants and shopping.