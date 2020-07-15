All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:07 PM

6131 Wilbur Avenue

6131 Wilbur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Wilbur Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Please contact your agent for all showings. See Virtual 3D Tour link. Welcome home to a remodelled 4 Br+ 2.5 Ba home in the heart of Tarzana backing to a private alley on a dead-end street across from Shul. Pull up through an electric gate to an oversized and secured two car carport. Boasting over 2,000 ft of open living space behind a white picket fence. Enjoy the remodelled kitchen cabinets with a center island, Farmhouse sink, Quartz counters and SS appliances. Fridge and high end GE washer/dryer included. Gorgeous engineered hardwood flooring throughout. New roof, stucco and Copper plumbing. Upgraded 200 Amp electrical panel and LED recessed lights w/dimmer controls. New vinyl dual pane windows, multi zoned HVAC and two new tankless water heaters. Private, oversized master suite with a drop dead gorgeous master bath offering a freestanding Roman tub, separate shower with frameless glass doors and his and hers sinks. Monthly rent includes a gardener and a monthly monitoring fee of a brand new Smart ADT Security System (on order). This home is separately metered for Gas & electric.
A New detached and gorgeous 1Br+ 1Ba Guest House (approx 500 ft) is also Available for an Additional $1,750 per month. Has a separate address, a private alley access and street parking. Features a full size kitchen with new Shaker cabinets and Quartz counters. Kitchen includes a gas stove w/built in microwave, dishwasher, disposer and fridge. Central HVAC and tankless water heater & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have any available units?
6131 Wilbur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have?
Some of 6131 Wilbur Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Wilbur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Wilbur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Wilbur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Wilbur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Wilbur Avenue offers parking.
Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6131 Wilbur Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have a pool?
No, 6131 Wilbur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6131 Wilbur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Wilbur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 Wilbur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
