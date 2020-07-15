6131 Wilbur Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Please contact your agent for all showings. See Virtual 3D Tour link. Welcome home to a remodelled 4 Br+ 2.5 Ba home in the heart of Tarzana backing to a private alley on a dead-end street across from Shul. Pull up through an electric gate to an oversized and secured two car carport. Boasting over 2,000 ft of open living space behind a white picket fence. Enjoy the remodelled kitchen cabinets with a center island, Farmhouse sink, Quartz counters and SS appliances. Fridge and high end GE washer/dryer included. Gorgeous engineered hardwood flooring throughout. New roof, stucco and Copper plumbing. Upgraded 200 Amp electrical panel and LED recessed lights w/dimmer controls. New vinyl dual pane windows, multi zoned HVAC and two new tankless water heaters. Private, oversized master suite with a drop dead gorgeous master bath offering a freestanding Roman tub, separate shower with frameless glass doors and his and hers sinks. Monthly rent includes a gardener and a monthly monitoring fee of a brand new Smart ADT Security System (on order). This home is separately metered for Gas & electric.

A New detached and gorgeous 1Br+ 1Ba Guest House (approx 500 ft) is also Available for an Additional $1,750 per month. Has a separate address, a private alley access and street parking. Features a full size kitchen with new Shaker cabinets and Quartz counters. Kitchen includes a gas stove w/built in microwave, dishwasher, disposer and fridge. Central HVAC and tankless water heater & much more.