6131 Wilbur Avenue

Amenities
Please contact your agent for all showings. See Virtual 3D Tour link. Welcome home to a remodelled 4 Br+ 2.5 Ba home in the heart of Tarzana backing to a private alley on a dead-end street across from Shul. Pull up through an electric gate to an oversized and secured two car carport. Boasting over 2,000 ft of open living space behind a white picket fence. Enjoy the remodelled kitchen cabinets with a center island, Farmhouse sink, Quartz counters and SS appliances. Fridge and high end GE washer/dryer included. Gorgeous engineered hardwood flooring throughout. New roof, stucco and Copper plumbing. Upgraded 200 Amp electrical panel and LED recessed lights w/dimmer controls. New vinyl dual pane windows, multi zoned HVAC and two new tankless water heaters. Private, oversized master suite with a drop dead gorgeous master bath offering a freestanding Roman tub, separate shower with frameless glass doors and his and hers sinks. Monthly rent includes a gardener and a monthly monitoring fee of a brand new Smart ADT Security System (on order). This home is separately metered for Gas & electric.
A New detached and gorgeous 1Br+ 1Ba Guest House (approx 500 ft) is also Available for an Additional $1,750 per month. Has a separate address, a private alley access and street parking. Features a full size kitchen with new Shaker cabinets and Quartz counters. Kitchen includes a gas stove w/built in microwave, dishwasher, disposer and fridge. Central HVAC and tankless water heater & much more.