Los Angeles, CA
6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave

6131 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
North Hollywood
One beds and two beds offered!
Hardwood floors
Balcony
Elevator
Pool
BBQ
Quiet building
Gated entry and parking
Laundry facilities
NO DOGS
NO SECTION 8

What you need to qualify:
Please complete attached application
Check for $35.00
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/paystubs
Copy of ID

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2647330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have any available units?
6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have?
Some of 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
