6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

North Hollywood

One beds and two beds offered!

Hardwood floors

Balcony

Elevator

Pool

BBQ

Quiet building

Gated entry and parking

Laundry facilities

NO DOGS

NO SECTION 8



What you need to qualify:

Please complete attached application

Check for $35.00

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/paystubs

Copy of ID



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!



We hope to see you soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2647330)