Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard

6125 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6125 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90056

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! Ladera Heights duplex with over 1,600 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious one level unit with a large living room with fireplace. There is a relaxing, wonderfully landscaped backyard directly off the living room. Great kitchen with eating area, built-ins and lots of cabinets. Private master suite with closets galore. There is a spacious second bedroom with wall-to-wall closets. A washer and dryer hook up in a private laundry room. Central heat and AC. Direct access to a 2-car garage. Vacant and easy to show. Please text or call. No emails, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have any available units?
6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have?
Some of 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
