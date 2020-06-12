6125 South LA CIENEGA Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

JUST REDUCED! Ladera Heights duplex with over 1,600 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious one level unit with a large living room with fireplace. There is a relaxing, wonderfully landscaped backyard directly off the living room. Great kitchen with eating area, built-ins and lots of cabinets. Private master suite with closets galore. There is a spacious second bedroom with wall-to-wall closets. A washer and dryer hook up in a private laundry room. Central heat and AC. Direct access to a 2-car garage. Vacant and easy to show. Please text or call. No emails, please.