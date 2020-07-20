6123 West 6TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Emotional Spanish duplex for lease. This beautifully appointed upper owner's unit has been meticulously updated, blending the perfect balance of old & new. Come fall in love w/ classic Spanish elegance from a dramatic double-height foyer, to draped arch entryways, wood-beamed ceilings, original casement windows, period hardware & tile throughout. At 2500 sf, this 3 BR/2~ BA home is one of the largest of its kind featuring a grand formal dining room & voluminous living room w/ a custom built-in bookcase & romantic fireplace. The master bedroom overlooks a private enclosed yard, ideal for al fresco dining. Property is gated & situated in one of most desirable areas of LA - just steps from the Grove, LACMA, the upcoming AMPAS museum, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & 3rd Street. Add'l features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry room, newer HVAC system, 2-car garage & built-in speakers inside and out. This exquisite home has everything you need & feels more like a single family residence.