Los Angeles, CA
6123 West 6TH Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

6123 West 6TH Street

6123 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6123 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Emotional Spanish duplex for lease. This beautifully appointed upper owner's unit has been meticulously updated, blending the perfect balance of old & new. Come fall in love w/ classic Spanish elegance from a dramatic double-height foyer, to draped arch entryways, wood-beamed ceilings, original casement windows, period hardware & tile throughout. At 2500 sf, this 3 BR/2~ BA home is one of the largest of its kind featuring a grand formal dining room & voluminous living room w/ a custom built-in bookcase & romantic fireplace. The master bedroom overlooks a private enclosed yard, ideal for al fresco dining. Property is gated & situated in one of most desirable areas of LA - just steps from the Grove, LACMA, the upcoming AMPAS museum, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & 3rd Street. Add'l features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry room, newer HVAC system, 2-car garage & built-in speakers inside and out. This exquisite home has everything you need & feels more like a single family residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 West 6TH Street have any available units?
6123 West 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 West 6TH Street have?
Some of 6123 West 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 West 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6123 West 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 West 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6123 West 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6123 West 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6123 West 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 6123 West 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 West 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 West 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 6123 West 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6123 West 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6123 West 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 West 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 West 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
