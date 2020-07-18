Side by side duplex with front and back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite countertop in kitchen as well as a dishwasher and refrigerator. Central air and heat Electric gate opener and electric car charger Storage shed. Parking It has it all. Come and see it
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Brooks Avenue have any available units?
612 Brooks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.