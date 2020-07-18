612 Brooks Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Side by side duplex with front and back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite countertop in kitchen as well as a dishwasher and refrigerator. Central air and heat Electric gate opener and electric car charger Storage shed. Parking It has it all. Come and see it



(RLNE5117425)