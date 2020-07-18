All apartments in Los Angeles
612 Brooks Avenue

612 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Side by side duplex with front and back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite countertop in kitchen as well as a dishwasher and refrigerator. Central air and heat Electric gate opener and electric car charger Storage shed. Parking It has it all. Come and see it

(RLNE5117425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Brooks Avenue have any available units?
612 Brooks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Brooks Avenue have?
Some of 612 Brooks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Brooks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 Brooks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Brooks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 612 Brooks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 612 Brooks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 Brooks Avenue offers parking.
Does 612 Brooks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Brooks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Brooks Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 Brooks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 Brooks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 Brooks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Brooks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Brooks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
