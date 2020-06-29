6117 Teesdale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Welcome the best property in the area! This fully remodeled home boasts almost 2250 Sq. Ft. of functional living space with 4 well-situated bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan appeals to a wide range of uses and lifestyles and comes fully equipped with all appliances (washer and dryer included). The large yard also has an oversized pool, built-in BBQ, beautiful serene fountain and space for RV parking. The amazing lease comes fully equipped with Gardner and pool service already built into the monthly lease price! Tons of extra parking in addition to the 2 car garage. Come see your next home!