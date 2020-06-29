All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

6117 Teesdale Avenue

6117 Teesdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Teesdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome the best property in the area! This fully remodeled home boasts almost 2250 Sq. Ft. of functional living space with 4 well-situated bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan appeals to a wide range of uses and lifestyles and comes fully equipped with all appliances (washer and dryer included). The large yard also has an oversized pool, built-in BBQ, beautiful serene fountain and space for RV parking. The amazing lease comes fully equipped with Gardner and pool service already built into the monthly lease price! Tons of extra parking in addition to the 2 car garage. Come see your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have any available units?
6117 Teesdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have?
Some of 6117 Teesdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Teesdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Teesdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Teesdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Teesdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Teesdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6117 Teesdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6117 Teesdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6117 Teesdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Teesdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6117 Teesdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

