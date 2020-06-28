6115 York Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking

BREATH TAKING !!! Remodeled Home in trendy Highland Park! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. As You Enter Into The Warm and Large Living Room With Fireplace , The Lights from the original windows fill the Home With Life and Brightness. Custom Made Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Marble Backplash & Travertine Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room With built in Storage. Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. New Tankless Water Heater. New A/C unit. New Roof. New 200 Amps Electric System. Freshly painted inside and out. Copper Plumbing. New Doors. New Windows. Recessed Lights throughout the house & High Ceiling With Crown Moldings Give This Home The WOW Factor!! Inviting Charming Deck with Overview of The Hills. New Carport With Electric Car charge and Long Driveway. Home Sitting An A Large Lot Zoned Commercial LAC4. This Truly One Of A Kind Highland Park Home close to The Eagle Rock & Coffee Shops. Boutique & Night Life with Hip Restaurants off York Blvd. Minutes to Downtown LA. Surrounded by The Cities of Glendale, Pasadena, Mount Washington. Easy Connection to 110/210/134 Freeways.