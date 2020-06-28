All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6115 York Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6115 York Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

6115 York Boulevard

6115 York Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6115 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
BREATH TAKING !!! Remodeled Home in trendy Highland Park! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. As You Enter Into The Warm and Large Living Room With Fireplace , The Lights from the original windows fill the Home With Life and Brightness. Custom Made Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Marble Backplash & Travertine Floors. Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room With built in Storage. Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. New Tankless Water Heater. New A/C unit. New Roof. New 200 Amps Electric System. Freshly painted inside and out. Copper Plumbing. New Doors. New Windows. Recessed Lights throughout the house & High Ceiling With Crown Moldings Give This Home The WOW Factor!! Inviting Charming Deck with Overview of The Hills. New Carport With Electric Car charge and Long Driveway. Home Sitting An A Large Lot Zoned Commercial LAC4. This Truly One Of A Kind Highland Park Home close to The Eagle Rock & Coffee Shops. Boutique & Night Life with Hip Restaurants off York Blvd. Minutes to Downtown LA. Surrounded by The Cities of Glendale, Pasadena, Mount Washington. Easy Connection to 110/210/134 Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 York Boulevard have any available units?
6115 York Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 York Boulevard have?
Some of 6115 York Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 York Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6115 York Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 York Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6115 York Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6115 York Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6115 York Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6115 York Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 York Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 York Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6115 York Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6115 York Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6115 York Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 York Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 York Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College