Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

One of a kind two bed house in Beachwood canyon! Original features with updated appliances, it's own laundry room, murphy bed, claw foot tub, vegetable garden, balcony, front porch,front yard for entertaining, fenced in, walk to Hollywood sign!

ONE OF A KIND HOME, FIRST EVER BUILT IN BEACHWOOD CANYON, ON A QUIET SIDE STREET OFF BEACHWOOD AND GOWER