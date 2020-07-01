610 HARBOR Street

Amenities

Only available May- October 2019. 2 BR + DEN/OFFICE + 2.5 BA inside 24/7 guarded/gated community of Del Rey Colony. A perfect and private summer getaway in this resort-like neighborhood with its own heated pool, gym and canals with water features and swans. The unit is beautifully furnished, peaceful and dramatic with high ceilings, views of the water, filled with natural light and with an open concept floorplan. The chef's kitchen features a double oven and island. Welcoming living room with fireplace and french doors leading out onto balcony with head-on lagoon views. 1 parking space in garage + 1 easy parking right outside. Just blocks to the beach, restaurants, yacht clubs + shopping.