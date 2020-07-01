All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

610 Harbor Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Only available May- October 2019. 2 BR + DEN/OFFICE + 2.5 BA inside 24/7 guarded/gated community of Del Rey Colony. A perfect and private summer getaway in this resort-like neighborhood with its own heated pool, gym and canals with water features and swans. The unit is beautifully furnished, peaceful and dramatic with high ceilings, views of the water, filled with natural light and with an open concept floorplan. The chef's kitchen features a double oven and island. Welcoming living room with fireplace and french doors leading out onto balcony with head-on lagoon views. 1 parking space in garage + 1 easy parking right outside. Just blocks to the beach, restaurants, yacht clubs + shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 HARBOR Street have any available units?
610 HARBOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 HARBOR Street have?
Some of 610 HARBOR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 HARBOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 HARBOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 HARBOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 HARBOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 610 HARBOR Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 HARBOR Street offers parking.
Does 610 HARBOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 HARBOR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 HARBOR Street have a pool?
Yes, 610 HARBOR Street has a pool.
Does 610 HARBOR Street have accessible units?
No, 610 HARBOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 HARBOR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 HARBOR Street has units with dishwashers.
