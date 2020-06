Amenities

The ideal family home situated on a calm and historical neighborhood of Boyle Heights. The attached duplex features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer/dryer and an inviting living room perfect for enjoyable gatherings. Open kitchen layout with granite countertops, refrigerator and stove. The backyard consists of a private one car detached garage. Just minutes away from Downtown LA, Staples Center, Arts District & fine dining. No Pets.