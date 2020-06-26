All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6080 MERIDIAN Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

6080 MERIDIAN Street

6080 Meridian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6080 Meridian Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Charming two bedroom and one bath unit with a private yard located in the heart of Highland Park. With approximately 800 square feet of interior living space. This unit has been tastefully remodeled featuring refinished original wood floors, updated bathroom, and kitchen with quartz counter-tops. Additionally, it's equipped with appliances (stove, range hood, washer/dryer, please note there is NO refrigerator as pictured above.). This unit boasts ample cabinet space with a separate laundry area located in the unit. Enjoy time in the outdoor area that has been professionally landscaped. This unit has a beautiful front yard and a quaint private backyard. You cannot beat this location with its close proximity to the best establishments Highland park has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have any available units?
6080 MERIDIAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have?
Some of 6080 MERIDIAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 MERIDIAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
6080 MERIDIAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 MERIDIAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 6080 MERIDIAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street offer parking?
No, 6080 MERIDIAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6080 MERIDIAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have a pool?
No, 6080 MERIDIAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have accessible units?
No, 6080 MERIDIAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 MERIDIAN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6080 MERIDIAN Street does not have units with dishwashers.

