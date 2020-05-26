6080 MERIDIAN Street

Amenities

A Charming two bedroom and one bath unit with a private yard located in the heart of Highland Park. With approximately 800 square feet of interior living space. This unit has been tastefully remodeled featuring refinished original wood floors, updated bathroom, and kitchen with quartz counter-tops. Additionally, it's equipped with appliances (stove, range hood, washer/dryer, please note there is NO refrigerator as pictured above.). This unit boasts ample cabinet space with a separate laundry area located in the unit. Enjoy time in the outdoor area that has been professionally landscaped. This unit has a beautiful front yard and a quaint private backyard. You cannot beat this location with its close proximity to the best establishments Highland park has to offer!