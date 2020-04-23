All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6063 CASHIO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6063 CASHIO Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

6063 CASHIO Street

6063 W Cashio St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6063 W Cashio St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beverlywood vicinity new home built in 2011 with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and 2 outdoor patios, one providing views of Century City & beyond. Large open floor plan with dining area, living room and kitchen includes fireplace in living room and patio for BBQ's. Master Suite has its own level with oversized elegant bath with separate shower and tub and custom-fixtured walk in closet. Top level offers two more bedrooms with shared bath and roof level patio with views of Century City and beyond. Furnished leased, available short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 CASHIO Street have any available units?
6063 CASHIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6063 CASHIO Street have?
Some of 6063 CASHIO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6063 CASHIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
6063 CASHIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 CASHIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 6063 CASHIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6063 CASHIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 6063 CASHIO Street offers parking.
Does 6063 CASHIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6063 CASHIO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 CASHIO Street have a pool?
No, 6063 CASHIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 6063 CASHIO Street have accessible units?
No, 6063 CASHIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 CASHIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6063 CASHIO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College