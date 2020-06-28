All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

6052 Delphi St

6052 Delphi Street · No Longer Available
Location

6052 Delphi Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful hillside home in a quiet and desirable area of the Northern Highland Park hills. Home Features:
- 2 great bedrooms
- 1 awesome bathroom
- Remodeled - new paint throughout
- Kitchen Stove and Refrigerator - Laundry room with washer and dryer located in the garage - 1 X-large garage
- Large living room with double awesome French doors. Beautiful redwood hardwood floor
- Huge terracotta deck with stunning views for outdoor living and entertainment. - Massive open backyard with private garden and entertainment area.
- Built in personal security safe. This is a truly special place that must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Great location, minutes to Pasadena, Glendale, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Staple Center Pets are welcome! Text for a quicker response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6052 Delphi St have any available units?
6052 Delphi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6052 Delphi St have?
Some of 6052 Delphi St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6052 Delphi St currently offering any rent specials?
6052 Delphi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6052 Delphi St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6052 Delphi St is pet friendly.
Does 6052 Delphi St offer parking?
Yes, 6052 Delphi St offers parking.
Does 6052 Delphi St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6052 Delphi St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6052 Delphi St have a pool?
No, 6052 Delphi St does not have a pool.
Does 6052 Delphi St have accessible units?
No, 6052 Delphi St does not have accessible units.
Does 6052 Delphi St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6052 Delphi St has units with dishwashers.
