6052 Delphi St

Beautiful hillside home in a quiet and desirable area of the Northern Highland Park hills. Home Features:

- 2 great bedrooms

- 1 awesome bathroom

- Remodeled - new paint throughout

- Kitchen Stove and Refrigerator - Laundry room with washer and dryer located in the garage - 1 X-large garage

- Large living room with double awesome French doors. Beautiful redwood hardwood floor

- Huge terracotta deck with stunning views for outdoor living and entertainment. - Massive open backyard with private garden and entertainment area.

- Built in personal security safe. This is a truly special place that must be seen to be fully appreciated.

Great location, minutes to Pasadena, Glendale, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Staple Center Pets are welcome! Text for a quicker response.