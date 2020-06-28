6052 Delphi St

Amenities
Beautiful hillside home in a quiet and desirable area of the Northern Highland Park hills. Home Features:
- 2 great bedrooms
- 1 awesome bathroom
- Remodeled - new paint throughout
- Kitchen Stove and Refrigerator - Laundry room with washer and dryer located in the garage - 1 X-large garage
- Large living room with double awesome French doors. Beautiful redwood hardwood floor
- Huge terracotta deck with stunning views for outdoor living and entertainment. - Massive open backyard with private garden and entertainment area.
- Built in personal security safe. This is a truly special place that must be seen to be fully appreciated.
Great location, minutes to Pasadena, Glendale, Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Staple Center Pets are welcome! Text for a quicker response.