605 North WINDSOR
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

605 North WINDSOR

605 North Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

605 North Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom, one bath flat located in the trendy Larchmont village area. Best corner unit in single story building, feels more like a private home. Inspired by French designer with high ceiling, cozy fireplace, French wall molding, 12 ft gold leaf French mirror, crystal chandeliers and wide plank French oak style floor through out. Gorgeous black kitchen cabinet with black marble porcelain counter tops. Walk-in shower, ample closets, W/D hook-up, French doors and a private furnished patio. This unit will make you feel like you are at a resort with its abundance of style and sophistication. There's also a detached covered living room with fireplace and TV plus an al fresco dining area. This amazing property is gated, fully fenced and hedged for security. Off street parking included. Also available for lease short term and/or fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 North WINDSOR have any available units?
605 North WINDSOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 North WINDSOR have?
Some of 605 North WINDSOR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 North WINDSOR currently offering any rent specials?
605 North WINDSOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 North WINDSOR pet-friendly?
No, 605 North WINDSOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 605 North WINDSOR offer parking?
Yes, 605 North WINDSOR offers parking.
Does 605 North WINDSOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 North WINDSOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 North WINDSOR have a pool?
No, 605 North WINDSOR does not have a pool.
Does 605 North WINDSOR have accessible units?
No, 605 North WINDSOR does not have accessible units.
Does 605 North WINDSOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 North WINDSOR has units with dishwashers.

