605 North WINDSOR

One bedroom, one bath flat located in the trendy Larchmont village area. Best corner unit in single story building, feels more like a private home. Inspired by French designer with high ceiling, cozy fireplace, French wall molding, 12 ft gold leaf French mirror, crystal chandeliers and wide plank French oak style floor through out. Gorgeous black kitchen cabinet with black marble porcelain counter tops. Walk-in shower, ample closets, W/D hook-up, French doors and a private furnished patio. This unit will make you feel like you are at a resort with its abundance of style and sophistication. There's also a detached covered living room with fireplace and TV plus an al fresco dining area. This amazing property is gated, fully fenced and hedged for security. Off street parking included. Also available for lease short term and/or fully furnished.