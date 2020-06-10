All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6041 Graciosa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6041 Graciosa Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

6041 Graciosa Dr

6041 Graciosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6041 Graciosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1920's two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 110417

Beautiful home. Hardwood floors, lots of light,
non-smoking home. Walking distance to Gelson's market, cleaners, restaurants, theatres, pet and grooming store, wine and cheese store. Must have a good credit score. Washer and dryer in the home in laundry room. Beautiful large outdoor patio off the master bedroom. Garage parking. Please do not disturb current residents. Shown by appointment only.
Photos to be posted next weekend.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110417
Property Id 110417

(RLNE4881040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 Graciosa Dr have any available units?
6041 Graciosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6041 Graciosa Dr have?
Some of 6041 Graciosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 Graciosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6041 Graciosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 Graciosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6041 Graciosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6041 Graciosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6041 Graciosa Dr offers parking.
Does 6041 Graciosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6041 Graciosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 Graciosa Dr have a pool?
No, 6041 Graciosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6041 Graciosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 6041 Graciosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 Graciosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6041 Graciosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College