6041 Graciosa Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

1920's two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 110417



Beautiful home. Hardwood floors, lots of light,

non-smoking home. Walking distance to Gelson's market, cleaners, restaurants, theatres, pet and grooming store, wine and cheese store. Must have a good credit score. Washer and dryer in the home in laundry room. Beautiful large outdoor patio off the master bedroom. Garage parking. Please do not disturb current residents. Shown by appointment only.

Photos to be posted next weekend.

