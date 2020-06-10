6041 Graciosa Dr

Amenities
1920's two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 110417
Beautiful home. Hardwood floors, lots of light,
non-smoking home. Walking distance to Gelson's market, cleaners, restaurants, theatres, pet and grooming store, wine and cheese store. Must have a good credit score. Washer and dryer in the home in laundry room. Beautiful large outdoor patio off the master bedroom. Garage parking. Please do not disturb current residents. Shown by appointment only.
Photos to be posted next weekend.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110417
Property Id 110417
(RLNE4881040)