Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning ice maker

Brand new building in prime Hollywood location, just steps from Paramount Pictures! No expenses were spared in the design of this beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath unit. Complete with a custom kitchen including stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, custom tile work in bathrooms, central A/C and heat, laundry room and more. Sunlight pours in from the windows of this 3 story unit. 2 assigned parking spaces in the secured garage included.