6031 Kester Ave, Unit C

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

An extremely unique opportunity for a dog lover! We are in need of a responsible and reliable tenant to take over night watch for a dog daycare and boarding facility.



We are offering a studio space with reduced rent in exchange for light “job-like” responsibilities.



This studio room is located inside a commercial property.



Included in $500 rent:



Internet

Water/Sewer

Electric



Responsibilities that come with Rental Agreement: (included but not limited to)

Must be on property 9PM - 7AM weekdays / 8AM on weekends, 7 days a week. You would be responsible for any late / early check-ins and late / early check-outs. You would be responsible for checking on dogs throughout the night, if needed; notify owner or general manager of any issues. You will not be working during these hours, you would be sleeping, just keeping and ear out. Keeping your room clean and presentable at all times.



You would have a shared bathroom with one another tenant on site.



The compensation for the overnight responsibilities comes in the form of lower rent with all utilities included. No other form of compensation provided. Furnished or unfurnished. Your choice, there will be no price difference.



This is a unique set up and requires a great deal of dependability. Serious inquiries only please.



Please email if you are interested in setting up an appointment to view the property.



Must be willing to undergo a background check.



Please provide 3 references.



This will be a month-to-month tenancy.