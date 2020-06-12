All apartments in Los Angeles
6031 Kester Ave, Unit C
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:13 AM

6031 Kester Ave, Unit C

6031 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6031 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
An extremely unique opportunity for a dog lover! We are in need of a responsible and reliable tenant to take over night watch for a dog daycare and boarding facility.

We are offering a studio space with reduced rent in exchange for light “job-like” responsibilities.

This studio room is located inside a commercial property.

Included in $500 rent:

Internet
Water/Sewer
Electric

Responsibilities that come with Rental Agreement: (included but not limited to)
Must be on property 9PM - 7AM weekdays / 8AM on weekends, 7 days a week. You would be responsible for any late / early check-ins and late / early check-outs. You would be responsible for checking on dogs throughout the night, if needed; notify owner or general manager of any issues. You will not be working during these hours, you would be sleeping, just keeping and ear out. Keeping your room clean and presentable at all times.

You would have a shared bathroom with one another tenant on site.

The compensation for the overnight responsibilities comes in the form of lower rent with all utilities included. No other form of compensation provided. Furnished or unfurnished. Your choice, there will be no price difference.

This is a unique set up and requires a great deal of dependability. Serious inquiries only please.

Please email if you are interested in setting up an appointment to view the property.

Must be willing to undergo a background check.

Please provide 3 references.

This will be a month-to-month tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have any available units?
6031 Kester Ave, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have?
Some of 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Kester Ave, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C offer parking?
No, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have a pool?
No, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 Kester Ave, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

