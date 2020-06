Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Remodeled home in the heart of North Hollywood! Section 8 approved! Some of the features of this home include 3 bedrooms with a formal master bedroom that includes a walk in closet, a living room with a fireplace to enjoy with family, laminate flooring, recess lighting, central A/C and heat and washer and dryer. Plenty of back yard space to enjoy and entertain. Garage is not included in the lease and tenant will be responsible for all utilities.