6022 Evenhaim Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate, Freshly Redecorated 2000+ square foot home. It showcases 3 Large Bedrooms and Loft including an Expansive Master Suite with Private Bath, 3 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen and Office/Den in a Small Gated Community. Enter the Living Room with its Dramatic 2 Story High Ceilings centered by a Beautiful Stone Fireplace. Adjacent to the Living Room is the Formal Dining Room with Sliding Glass Doors which lead out to Patio. You will love the Beautiful Open Kitchen complete with Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Large Pantry and Buffet/Breakfast Bar which opens to the Family Room. A second Sliding Door leads to Outdoor Patio. The Wrought Iron Staircase leads to Upper-Level Loft/Office and Bedrooms. Master Suite with Mirrored Walk-in Closets and Private Bath featuring His and Hers Sinks with Separate Tub and Custom Shower. Additional highlights include Custom Paint, Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer and 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to House and Automatic Opener. The Serene, Zen-like Yard features a Flagstone Patio, Lush Green Trees, Custom Fountain, and Bench. This Prime location gives easy access to the Freeway, Restaurants, Westfield Village and Walking/Bike Paths. Must have good credit and verifiable income. No pets. Owners are Real Estate Licensees. DRE licenses #00969388/#01386098