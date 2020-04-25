All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

6022 Evenhaim Lane

6022 Evenhaim Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Evenhaim Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate, Freshly Redecorated 2000+ square foot home. It showcases 3 Large Bedrooms and Loft including an Expansive Master Suite with Private Bath, 3 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen and Office/Den in a Small Gated Community. Enter the Living Room with its Dramatic 2 Story High Ceilings centered by a Beautiful Stone Fireplace. Adjacent to the Living Room is the Formal Dining Room with Sliding Glass Doors which lead out to Patio. You will love the Beautiful Open Kitchen complete with Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Large Pantry and Buffet/Breakfast Bar which opens to the Family Room. A second Sliding Door leads to Outdoor Patio. The Wrought Iron Staircase leads to Upper-Level Loft/Office and Bedrooms. Master Suite with Mirrored Walk-in Closets and Private Bath featuring His and Hers Sinks with Separate Tub and Custom Shower. Additional highlights include Custom Paint, Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer and 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to House and Automatic Opener. The Serene, Zen-like Yard features a Flagstone Patio, Lush Green Trees, Custom Fountain, and Bench. This Prime location gives easy access to the Freeway, Restaurants, Westfield Village and Walking/Bike Paths. Must have good credit and verifiable income. No pets. Owners are Real Estate Licensees. DRE licenses #00969388/#01386098

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have any available units?
6022 Evenhaim Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have?
Some of 6022 Evenhaim Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 Evenhaim Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Evenhaim Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Evenhaim Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6022 Evenhaim Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6022 Evenhaim Lane offers parking.
Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 Evenhaim Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have a pool?
No, 6022 Evenhaim Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have accessible units?
No, 6022 Evenhaim Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Evenhaim Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 Evenhaim Lane has units with dishwashers.
