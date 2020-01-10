6016 BOEING Place

Amenities

Welcome to this captivating Westchester home located within Westport Heights. Nestled in an amazing cul-de-sac, this property has tremendous curb appeal from the moment you drive-up. Enter into the open living space that flows seamlessly to the dining area. Get cooking in the recently remodeled kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, custom countertops, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink. Enjoy the tranquil view from the large picture window facing the backyard filled with abundant landscaping and grassy lawn. Escape to the master bedroom with beautiful French doors that look out to the backyard oasis. Master en-suite includes a stunning double vanity, relaxing soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. Master closet has custom built-ins providing extensive storage and optimal organization. Continue down the hall to a large second BR with en-suite, then powder room for guests, and third BR that could also serve as a light and bright office.