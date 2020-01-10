All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6016 BOEING Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6016 BOEING Place
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

6016 BOEING Place

6016 Boeing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6016 Boeing Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this captivating Westchester home located within Westport Heights. Nestled in an amazing cul-de-sac, this property has tremendous curb appeal from the moment you drive-up. Enter into the open living space that flows seamlessly to the dining area. Get cooking in the recently remodeled kitchen with gorgeous cabinetry, custom countertops, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse sink. Enjoy the tranquil view from the large picture window facing the backyard filled with abundant landscaping and grassy lawn. Escape to the master bedroom with beautiful French doors that look out to the backyard oasis. Master en-suite includes a stunning double vanity, relaxing soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. Master closet has custom built-ins providing extensive storage and optimal organization. Continue down the hall to a large second BR with en-suite, then powder room for guests, and third BR that could also serve as a light and bright office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 BOEING Place have any available units?
6016 BOEING Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 BOEING Place have?
Some of 6016 BOEING Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 BOEING Place currently offering any rent specials?
6016 BOEING Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 BOEING Place pet-friendly?
No, 6016 BOEING Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6016 BOEING Place offer parking?
Yes, 6016 BOEING Place offers parking.
Does 6016 BOEING Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 BOEING Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 BOEING Place have a pool?
No, 6016 BOEING Place does not have a pool.
Does 6016 BOEING Place have accessible units?
No, 6016 BOEING Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 BOEING Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 BOEING Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College