6013 West CARLTON Way

Great Central Hollywood Location! Surprisingly quiet street south of Hollywood blvd we're offering a 2BR/2BA rear unit with a view to the Hills of Hollywood and a peek-a-boo view to the famous sign. Recently remodeled with new flooring, counters, bathrooms, heating and wall unit AC units ample to cool down even on the most hottest of days in Los Angeles. If you're living circumstance is in and around Hollywood consider this place. It's walking distance to everything including Trader Joe's, Metro Red line (B) and the Hollywood Night life. There is no washer/dryer on the premises or in the unit. No Pets. Call listing agent for more info. Showings from 10am-7pm only.