All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6013 West CARLTON Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6013 West CARLTON Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

6013 West CARLTON Way

6013 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6013 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Central Hollywood Location! Surprisingly quiet street south of Hollywood blvd we're offering a 2BR/2BA rear unit with a view to the Hills of Hollywood and a peek-a-boo view to the famous sign. Recently remodeled with new flooring, counters, bathrooms, heating and wall unit AC units ample to cool down even on the most hottest of days in Los Angeles. If you're living circumstance is in and around Hollywood consider this place. It's walking distance to everything including Trader Joe's, Metro Red line (B) and the Hollywood Night life. There is no washer/dryer on the premises or in the unit. No Pets. Call listing agent for more info. Showings from 10am-7pm only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 West CARLTON Way have any available units?
6013 West CARLTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 West CARLTON Way have?
Some of 6013 West CARLTON Way's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 West CARLTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
6013 West CARLTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 West CARLTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 6013 West CARLTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6013 West CARLTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 6013 West CARLTON Way offers parking.
Does 6013 West CARLTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 West CARLTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 West CARLTON Way have a pool?
No, 6013 West CARLTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 6013 West CARLTON Way have accessible units?
No, 6013 West CARLTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 West CARLTON Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6013 West CARLTON Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College