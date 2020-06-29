601 South SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX UNIT - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED IN BEVERLY GROVE. This fully furnished or unfurnished lower duplex unit is in a prime central location, just steps from the Grove, Beverly Center, LACMA, Cedar Sinai, trendy boutiques and restaurants on 3rd Street and La Cienega. This home features an expansive living room with fireplace and French windows, a large formal dining room, three generous bedrooms, a wonderful bonus den/office, hardwood floors, a two-car garage, laundry room with washer and dryer, and central air/heat. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances. Enjoy a beautiful garden with private patio, fountain, and eating area. Don't miss this ideal home blending character and charm with modern amenities. Also available furnished for $5,950 per month.