All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 601 South SWEETZER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
601 South SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

601 South SWEETZER Avenue

601 South Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

601 South Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX UNIT - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED IN BEVERLY GROVE. This fully furnished or unfurnished lower duplex unit is in a prime central location, just steps from the Grove, Beverly Center, LACMA, Cedar Sinai, trendy boutiques and restaurants on 3rd Street and La Cienega. This home features an expansive living room with fireplace and French windows, a large formal dining room, three generous bedrooms, a wonderful bonus den/office, hardwood floors, a two-car garage, laundry room with washer and dryer, and central air/heat. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances. Enjoy a beautiful garden with private patio, fountain, and eating area. Don't miss this ideal home blending character and charm with modern amenities. Also available furnished for $5,950 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
601 South SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 601 South SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 South SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 South SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 South SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 South SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 South SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College