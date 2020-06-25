6009 MAURY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage sauna

Come and live in comfort with this beautiful Woodland Hills home! This home is full of life and space from the huge pool to 2 master bedrooms! Property features an open floor plan vaulted ceilings sky lights 5 bedrooms 4 bath plus a bonus room in the garage (unpermitted). Light and bright tile flooring flows throughout the home and transitions into hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Heavenly master bathroom is loaded with a steam sauna that is sure to relax the muscles after a long day and lady's the big walk in closet has plenty of room for all your shoes in both master closets! The master bedroom has breathtaking views of the valley that make it a perfect spot to watch multiple fireworks shows on 4th of July! As we go outside we are invited into a large covered patio area with sky lights, sparkling pool, and a fire pit! Truly an entertainers backyard! The school district is LAUSD and has an award winning blue ribbon school named El Camino Real High School.