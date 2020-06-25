All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

6009 MAURY Avenue

6009 Maury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Come and live in comfort with this beautiful Woodland Hills home! This home is full of life and space from the huge pool to 2 master bedrooms! Property features an open floor plan vaulted ceilings sky lights 5 bedrooms 4 bath plus a bonus room in the garage (unpermitted). Light and bright tile flooring flows throughout the home and transitions into hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Heavenly master bathroom is loaded with a steam sauna that is sure to relax the muscles after a long day and lady's the big walk in closet has plenty of room for all your shoes in both master closets! The master bedroom has breathtaking views of the valley that make it a perfect spot to watch multiple fireworks shows on 4th of July! As we go outside we are invited into a large covered patio area with sky lights, sparkling pool, and a fire pit! Truly an entertainers backyard! The school district is LAUSD and has an award winning blue ribbon school named El Camino Real High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 MAURY Avenue have any available units?
6009 MAURY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 MAURY Avenue have?
Some of 6009 MAURY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 MAURY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6009 MAURY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 MAURY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6009 MAURY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6009 MAURY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6009 MAURY Avenue offers parking.
Does 6009 MAURY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 MAURY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 MAURY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6009 MAURY Avenue has a pool.
Does 6009 MAURY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6009 MAURY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 MAURY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 MAURY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

