6000 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Step Into This Spacious 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Single Family Home with Over 1,700 Sq.ft of Beautiful Living Space. Located in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Encino Park. This Home Features a Large Open Floor plan, with Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, and Huge Master Suite with Private Bathroom. Enjoy a Great Size Backyard.

New hard wood floors, double pane windows recess lights through out the house. Laundry located inside the house. A lot of storage space. Landscaping service included in the rent.

Just Minutes From Fine Shopping, Dining with Easy 101 Freeway Access. The Location of this Home is Ideal and Set Back From White Oak Blvd and Seperated