Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6000 White Oak Avenue

6000 N White Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6000 N White Oak Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Step Into This Spacious 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Single Family Home with Over 1,700 Sq.ft of Beautiful Living Space. Located in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood of Encino Park. This Home Features a Large Open Floor plan, with Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, and Huge Master Suite with Private Bathroom. Enjoy a Great Size Backyard.
New hard wood floors, double pane windows recess lights through out the house. Laundry located inside the house. A lot of storage space. Landscaping service included in the rent.
Just Minutes From Fine Shopping, Dining with Easy 101 Freeway Access. The Location of this Home is Ideal and Set Back From White Oak Blvd and Seperated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
6000 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 6000 White Oak Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6000 White Oak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 White Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6000 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6000 White Oak Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6000 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 6000 White Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6000 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6000 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 White Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.
