Amenities

recently renovated pool courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Located just off the 101 FWY, Tarzana Court offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have been masterfully remodeled. In addition to its high-end interiors, this gated community boasts a large outdoor pool, courtyard, and lush landscaping.

.



Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3627



IT490325 - IT49CO3627